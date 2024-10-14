More information has been released about missing man, Owen Hammond, whose car has been found in Llanbedr.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South have shared further information about the man who is missing from the north of England.
A police spokesperson said on Monday: “We are growing increasingly concerned for 78-year-old Owen, who has been missing from the Salford area since Sunday, 13 October.
“He was last seen driving through the Maentwrog area at around 11.25am yesterday.
“His car, a blue Kia Niro, has since been found near Bydwyn, Llanbedr, just off the A496 at around 11pm last night.
“Owen is possibly wearing a white top and dark coloured jeans. He is described as having grey hair and brown eyes.”
Chief Inspector Robert Rands said: “Multi-agency searches are underway in the Llanbedr area following Owen’s car being found.
“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Owen or his car after 11.25am yesterday morning, to contact us.
“I would also appeal for anyone who may have dashcam or other footage of Owen or his car to contact police.
“Officers are keeping Owen’s family updated with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is urged to calling 101, quoting iTrace reference 48241.