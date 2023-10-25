A service of Remembrance will take place in Llanbedr on Sunday, 12 November.
The Meirionnydd Remembrance Sunday service will follow the normal schedule, starting with a service at St Peter’s Church.
The ATC will then move to the Vic car park ready to walk up to the war memorial at around 10.40am.
The service at the war memorial will start after the ATC arrive at the memorial.
The road between the Vic and the war memorial and the road from Stad y Wenallt Estate to the village will be closed between 10.30am and 11.10am.