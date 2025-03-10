Drop-in events will be held in a bid to improve traffic problems in Llanbedr.
Gwynedd Council say work is being carried out to consider various options to improve Llanbedr’s traffic problems.
As part of this work, various partners will be on-hand at two drop-in sessions being held at Llanbedr Hall on Wednesday, 19 March (10am-4pm) and Tuesday, 25 March (4pm-7pm).
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “As part of the engagement there will be an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders to visit the Village Hall in Llanbedr to see the options, discuss and provide comments.
Plans for a bypass were given the green light in 2020, but the scheme was scrapped following a decision by Welsh Government not to build any more roads in Wales.