As a young adult Heather became involved with Camp Project Wales, and ultimately Chair of the Federation of United Reform Youth, or FURY. And a “fury” for service would go on to dominate both her life and the family she created with husband, Ewan Black. From her early days as a leading light in the Gloucester Youth Service, to ultimately her role as CEO for the Outdoor Education Centre, part of The Outward Bound Trust in Aberdovey, Heather would go on to work for a number of charities, both local and national, based out of the Dysynni Valley, focusing on support for young talent, creative energy and community.