Llanegryn turned purple on 4 July to remember resident and charitable volunteer Heather Black.
Heather, who lost her battle with cancer in February, asked the village to go purple for a week before holding a Purple Party to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Heather was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer early in 2025. Faced with the inevitable, she called on Llanegryn to commit to fundraising to help fight the cancer that currently only attracts three per cent of the overall funding for cancer research in the UK.
The memorial gate at Neuadd Egryn was bathed in purple ribbons, bows, balloons, bunting, knitting and all kinds of crafts, and people were invited to hang a ribbon to remember a loved one who also lost a battle with cancer on what will now be known as Heather’s Gate.
Talyllyn Railway posted a picture of a train with a purple ribbon on 4 July, saying: “Today our trains are wearing purple ribbons in memory of Heather Black, a dedicated supporter of the railway, who sadly passed away earlier this year.
“Her family are having a Purple Party to continue the awareness and fund-raising impact Heather so passionately hoped would become part of her legacy.”
Llanegryn decorated gates, lampposts and bus shelters, and managed to raise over £2,000 at the party itself, not to mention countless direct donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Heather’s life in service began early, with her father, Michael Davies, being the first Youth Secretary of the United Reformed Church, and her adoration for his work inspiring her own.
As a young adult Heather became involved with Camp Project Wales, and ultimately Chair of the Federation of United Reform Youth, or FURY. And a “fury” for service would go on to dominate both her life and the family she created with husband, Ewan Black. From her early days as a leading light in the Gloucester Youth Service, to ultimately her role as CEO for the Outdoor Education Centre, part of The Outward Bound Trust in Aberdovey, Heather would go on to work for a number of charities, both local and national, based out of the Dysynni Valley, focusing on support for young talent, creative energy and community.
One of Heather’s daughters, Rhian Barnes, summed up the feelings of Heather’s family and friends at the sight of purple tributes in Llanegryn, stating: “This is incredibly special.”
Heather’s husband, Ewan, said to those gathered on 4 July: “Diolch from us all. This is what Heather wanted.”
Whether it was organising the band - a job that fell to her husband Ewan who plays bass in The Boms - organising the party, or turning the village purple in the run up to the party, everyone had a job. People also came from the surrounding area and beyond to celebrate a life dedicated to service, and a village prepared to play a part in fighting something bigger.
“Thank you to all who participated, donated, painted, stapled, folded, and most of all danced, as Heather’s legacy continues to have an impact. Hope to see you again next year,” a village spokesperson said.
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