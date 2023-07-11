Llanidloes Junior Football Club raised £4,000 during a Duck Race/Presentation/Fun Day held earlier in the summer.
Having sold 1,400 ducks, they were released from Shortbridge on 24 June and eventually got down to Longbridge.
The winning duck belonged to junior club member and keen footballer Thomas Williams, who said the prize of £100 “will be spent on Lego”.
The large crowd then moved down to the football club for the presentations. All 240 boys and girls received a medal and the over-10s received trophies for Coaches’ Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player.
Presentations were made to Llion Hamer for Club Volunteer of the Year and to Paul Hamer for Club Person of the Year.
Chairman Andrew Turner thanked Amy Jones and the committee for organising the event which raised over £4,000.
A special thank you goes to the Co-op for their food donation and also allowing the club to sell ducks, Huws Gray, the football club and all the parents and helpers.
If your child is interested in joining Llanidloes Junior Football Club, the new season of training will start in September. Contact the club via Facebook – Llanidloes Junior Football Club.
