Dafydd Llŷr Hughes from Llanbedrog has won the Young Artist Scholarship at the Urdd Eisteddfod.
The scholarship is awarded for the most promising work by an individual aged Year 10 to 25 years old. The trophy is presented in memory of Owen and Manon Griffiths, and the £2,000 scholarship is given through the generosity of the late Dr Dewi Davies and his family. It enables the winner to follow a course at a recognised art school or college, or as an investment to support them in pursuing a career in the field.
Dafydd, 19, a former pupil of Ysgol Llanbedrog and Ysgol Botwnnog, recently completed a course in Ecology and Conservation at Reaseheath College in Nantwich after spending a year at Glynllifon College studying Forestry and Conservation. In September, he will begin a photography degree at Falmouth University in Cornwall.
Dafydd said: “I started taking photos during lockdown, initially with a phone camera before moving on to using a camera. At first, I was taking pictures of the amazing scenery that we have in Pen Llŷn – the beaches of Llanbedrog, Porth Neigwl, and the wildlife that lives there.
“I love being outdoors, and my other interests, such as fishing and surfing, reflect this passion. I am looking forward to starting my studies in September.
“I would like to thank the Urdd for the opportunity, through the scholarship, to be able to realise my goal of inspiring people through my photography to enjoy and respect the natural world.”
The judges for the competition are Diana Williams a former lecturer from the Art Department at Bangor University and Nicola Gibson, Visitor Experience Manager at Oriel Môn in Llangefni.
They said: “The winner captivated us, not only with his portfolio but also with his infectious passion and genuine love for the work.
“He pays tribute to his local area by presenting enchanting images.
“He is a dedicated conservationist with a passion for biodiversity and protecting habitats.
“There was a story behind every piece and the sensitivity of the work, along with the many hours spent capturing a single image, was astonishing.
“Dafydd has a purposeful and ambitious future ahead. He’s an accomplished master of his craft who will continue to develop from strength to strength.
“We look forward to following his career and artistic development.”
Second in the competition was Dyfed Childs, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen and Moli Prendergast, Coleg Menai, Bangor, was third.
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