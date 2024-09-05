Six family members lost on Cnicht have been rescued.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue was called at 5.30pm on 21 August.
A turn in the weather and change of route for descent made it hard to descend.
After several failed attempts, they called for help, found a grid reference for their location on a dam wall, sheltered from wind behind it, used what they could for warmth and stayed put until the team arrived.
The uninjured but cold family received snacks and extra layers before being helped down.
Casualties often feel embarrassed, but in situations like this, with tiring family members and a change in conditions, continuing can become dangerous. Asking for help and staying in one place is the best thing you can do.