A luncheon club in Coed-y-Bryn has raised £1,612.80 for the charity Blood Bikes Wales.
Cwcan Cynllo Coed-y-Bryn Luncheon Club has been cooking for their community and fund-raising for local charities for over a decade.
Started in 2013 by Buddug Thomas, Morfudd Davies, Eluned Morgan, and Ann Jones, (later followed by Sue Davies), Cwcan Cynllo, based at Neuadd Coed-y-Bryn Hall, has provided a warm welcome and a delicious hot meal to local people on the last Thursday of every month since.
The club has expanded over time with the team now expecting to cook for more than 50 people at each meeting.
Member Siân Williams from Llandysul said: “Cwcan Cynllo Coed-y-Bryn provides a regular opportunity for the local community to engage and socialise.
“As well as ensuring the wellbeing of our regulars we deliver meals to those who are unable to attend.”
“The fundraising is a real bonus and over the years the ladies have been pleased to raise money for a variety of charities and associations and within their local communities for surgeries and care homes.”
The club presented a cheque for £1,612.60 to Blood Bikes Wales at their meeting at the end of October.