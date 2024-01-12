West Wales Reclamation and Salvage in Machynlleth has announced it’s shock closure after four “difficult years”.
The well-loved reclamation yard has battled years of Covid pandemic closures and reduced traffic due to the new A487 Dyfi bridge which started construction three years ago, describing the bridge work as “particularly challenging”.
The team at the yard has now been dealt a “massive blow” after the owners of the Old Station Yard on Heol Y Doll decided not to renew the business's tenancy in order to "consider their options".
In an emotional statement on Facebook, the yard team announced the news with “great regret”: “After struggling through the Covid pandemic and major road works to the bridge which had a huge impact on us as a business we now face an even greater challenge.
“We have been informed that our lease on the site will not be renewed again.
“This comes as a massive blow to us after years of uncertainty with restrictions now easing and the bridge works near completion, we thought the struggle of the last four years would be coming to an end.”
Locals have bemoaned the closure of the reclamation yard as a haven for crafts and “upcycle projects”.
Laura Owen called the yard “one of the best places to shop in the area” whilst Huw Jones wrote: “Hope you find somewhere... Love your bits and bobs.”
Rebecca Duffy wrote on the post: “Such a shame and totally out of your control. I’ve bought many an upcycle project from you guys. Keeping everything crossed for your future.”
The yard added: “So many reclamation yards have closed across Wales in the last 10 years, losing valuable opportunities for recycling and reclaiming materials and furniture.
“It is our sincere hope that we can continue to offer this service in the future.”
It describes itself as a antiques emporium specialising in reclaimed and traditional building materials, architectural salvage, original and vintage oddities and garden furniture.
The business is now searching for a new premises between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth during the last year of their contract at the current site.
The Senedd has been contacted for comment.