On the last weekend in August, outdoor enthusiasts will come to Eryri to complete conservation tasks to protect the national park.
Cymdeithas Eryri Snowdonia Society’s Make a Difference (MaD Weekend) activities include a canoe litter pick, reptile and amphibian survey, footpath maintenance, Yr Wyddfa litter pick, Rhododendron pulling, family friendly litter pick and an ancient and notable tree recording workshop.
There will be live music from Tacla, a guided mindfulness walk, family friendly nature activities and a treasure hunt.
Society Events and Volunteering Officer Jen Willis said: “Last year our volunteers put in 5,620 hours of work, collected 1,500kg of trash from the mountains and countryside and maintained 30km of footpaths. One of the great things about the weekend is that it’s open to everyone. This will be the 7th MaD weekend we’ve organised. We keep organising more because volunteers tell us how much they’ve enjoyed it.”
Regular volunteer Elsa Gregori from London says: “The activities give you an opportunity to learn and give back. The evenings are awesome.”
Volunteers can camp or stay at Nant Gwynant, and travel to various activities in minibuses. People can come to events on the day and not. Spaces can be booked at www.snowdonia-society.org.uk