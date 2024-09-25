Two youngsters trapped in the flooded chamber of a Gwynedd mine triggered a major rescue operation.
One person managed to exit the mine on Sunday, 22 September, and called 999 to report two trapped youths on either side of a flooded chamber. One had fallen into deep water at Croesor-Rhosydd slate mine near Blaenau Ffestiniog.
North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) was called at 4.54pm to help Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) with the rescue.
Cave rescuers from as far as Chester and Holyhead attended, with some coming from the UK national caving conference at Llangollen.
When the youngsters were found, they were given hot drinks and warm dry clothing before being helped from the mine.
While the underground rescue took place, there was concern for the person who made the 999 call who was alone on high ground in deteriorating weather and falling light. Aberglaslyn found and escorted them to safety.
Seventeen cave rescuers were involved in the incident which lasted approximately six-and-a-half hours, totalling in excess of 150 team hours, plus the substantial commitment from Abergalsyn. The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust was also in attendance.
NWCRO and AMRT are volunteer charitable organisations funded mainly by public donations.