A man has died following a road traffic collision near Gardolbenmaen last month.
North Wales Police say the 85-year-old man, who has not been named, died following a collision which happened shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday, 22 September on the A487 turning onto the B4411 from Glandwyfach.
The collision involved a red coloured Vauxhall Insignia and a red coloured Honda Jazz. The 85-year-old was a passenger in the Honda Jazz.
Following the collision the man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by the Welsh Ambulance Service. Sadly, he died on Thursday, 3 October. A passenger from the Insignia was taken to Ysbyty Alltwen in Porthmadog with minor injuries.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.
“An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision, and we are appealing to anybody who may have been travelling along that stretch of road at around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”
Anybody with information is urged to contact us via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000815325.