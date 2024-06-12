A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.
The arrest follows an incident at a Bangor pub on 9 June.
Police attended The Castle Hotel, Glanrafon shortly after 7pm following reported sightings of a firearm.
A local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear, and an air weapon was seized.
Acting Inspector Andy Davies said: “I’d like to thank members of the community for their support and understanding whilst there was a police presence in Bangor City Centre.
“This understandably caused some concern amongst residents however I would reassure the public that this was an isolated incident involving an imitation firearm and there are no ongoing concerns for the community.”