A man has been left with a broken foot and a bloody nose while hanging out his washing.
Scott Eaves from Penrhyndeudraeth, spent eight hours in hospital after falling through his garden decking.
The 48-year-old can laugh about it now, and has released CCTV footage of him falling in his slippers and dressing gown.
He broke his right foot as he fell and was left with a nosebleed when his face hit some steps.
Scott, who is currently medically unemployed, joked: "It's a dangerous sport hanging washing out - I'll need a hard hat for hanging washing up now.
"Where I'm hanging it, there are some steps that go up, and there was some rotten decking there which I didn't realise.
"I've got no muscle there in my right leg because of my back issues.
"So it just gave way, and I went straight through and headbutted my face on the steps and broke my right foot.
"I was able to have a bit of a laugh about it afterwards, but it was hurting too much at the moment.
"I'm not sure what I'm going to do with the decking, but I'm more worried about hanging washing out - I don't fancy going out there."
Scott went to hospital after the fall on Thursday, 10 April, where he was told he had broken his foot.
"I spent eight hours there,” he said.
"I went for an x-ray, and whilst I was waiting for the results, I had to leave as I couldn't sit down and wait because of my back pain.
"On the way home the hospital told me it was broken - so I'll to go back to have the boot fitted.
"My nose wasn't broken as far as I know, but I had a nasty nosebleed and a fat lip."