A man has been jailed for 14 months after bringing a knife into a pub.
Gareth Kells, 41, of Pentre Uchaf, Bontnewydd, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on 24 May, after admitting to threatening a person with a knife in a public place, possession of a knife, affray and possession of a weapon in a public place.
Kells got involved in an altercation at Bontnewydd’s Newborough Arms on 26 April. He left but later returned with a baseball bat and knife.
Pub staff and a retired police officer took them from Kells who was restrained until police arrived.
District Support Sergeant Andy Davies said: “This was a frightening incident, which could have had devastating consequences if not for the quick actions of those present.”
Anyone concerned about weapons should call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.