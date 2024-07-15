A man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following an incident at a marina in Gwynedd.
Emergency services were called to Porth Penrhyn in Bangor shortly before 2pm on Saturday, 13 July, to tackle a fire thought to have been caused by a gas explosion on a boat.
A man was subsequently taken to hospital with life threatening injuries by air ambulance.
Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service all attended the scene, and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.
Residents were thanked by the police “for their ongoing support and patience” whilst they were in attendance.
The injured man, believed to the owner of the yacht, is thought to have been repairing it at the time it caught fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident following reports of a gas explosion.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire crews, an aerial ladder platform and a welfare unit to the scene. They used two sets of hose reel water jets to tackle the blaze.
North Wales Police cordoned off the area.
The fire was contained and investigations are ongoing.