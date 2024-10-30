Pwllheli’s Mayor has described an arson attack on a popular boardwalk in his town as an act of “mindless vandalism”.
But Cllr Mike Parry added the crime also required a level of “sympathy not criticism” for the offender or offenders who he said must “sadly have problems” and “clearly need help”.
The deliberate fire was set on a section of the wooden footway between Cardiff Road and Lon Cob Bach in Pwllheli.
It is estimated the damage to the structure will cost in the region of between £5,000 to £10,000 to fix.
The mayor hoped that anyone who knew anything about it would get in touch, after the police launched an appeal for witnesses.
The well-used structure was set on fire some time between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday, 23 October.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service had attended the scene.
Cyngor Gwynedd also urged anyone with information to contact the police.
The council has now temporarily closed the bridge amid concerns over safety.
North Wales Police is asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward.
They are also seeking any motorists who may have dashcam footage from the local area at the time.
Cllr Parry said: “The individual or individuals that committed this crime clearly need help.
“Why did they do it? What have they gained from doing it? Are they ashamed? Probably unlikely.
“It is mindless vandalism that needs sympathy not criticism.
“They sadly have problems.
“It is a sad day for us but a sadder day for them. Anyone that has information concerning this issue – please get in touch.”
North Wales police have called for information in a post on social media saying: “We are appealing for witnesses following an arson on a section of boardwalk between Cardiff Road and Lon Cob Bach in Pwllheli.
“It is believed the boardwalk was set on fire between 8-10pm on Wednesday, 23 October, with an estimated cost of damage between £5000-£10,000.
“Anyone who was in the area between those times, or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour close by are asked to contact police.
“Further to this, we are also appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage to contact officers
“Anyone with information that could assist our investigations should contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 24000905845.”
Gerwyn Jones, from Cyngor Gwynedd’s Environment Department said the footbridge was ‘extremely popular’ with residents, adding: “Whilst there has been vandalism to part of the bridge over the years, following recent repair work, we have seen substantial use in recent times.
“It is therefore very concerning, that the structure has had to be closed temporarily after this fire, and it is really upsetting to see the damage that has been caused.
“In addition to the inconvenience of having to close the bridge temporarily, there will be significant costs to the council in order to repair the structure.”