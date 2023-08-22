The Meirionnydd branch of the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) is looking forward to a busy day at the County Show tomorrow (Wednesday, 23 August), which will be held in Harlech.
Union officials and staff, as well as FUW Insurance Services Ltd will be on hand to answer any questions our members may have. The Meirionnydd branch of RABI will be present on the stand throughout the day, as well as the Rural Crime Team who will address the issue of farm thefts in the county and will be promoting 'We Don’t Buy Crime' and its work. Volunteers from our president's new charity, the Wales Air Ambulance, will also be present on the stand.Chef Mel Thomas will be joining us for cooking demonstrations using local produce from Cig Oen y Glastraeth and Cig Eryri.
Meirionnydd Farming Connect Development Officer Eryl P Roberts will also be present between 1pm and 2pm to have a chat about any queries you may have.
FUW will also be joined by Wil Ellis from DG Thomas who will give a talk about farm safety, and rounding off the day will be entertainment from David Bisseker, a local boy from Harlech.FUW Meirionnydd county executive officer Heledd Williams said: "Union officials, including FUW President Ian Rickman will welcome politicians to the stand for a discussion on agricultural issues affecting farmers in the county and across Wales.“I look forward to welcoming members to the stand and hope many of you can join us on the day. It promises to be a successful show, which provides a great opportunity for us to highlight why farming matters.”