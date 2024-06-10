Meirionnydd Ramblers take tackle the Northern Rhinogydd Trawsfynydd to Talsarnau on
Wednesday, 19 June.
If you want a walk with good views and interesting geology where you seldom meet a soul, join us for this linear traverse of the rugged Northern Rhinogydd from Trawsfynydd to Talsarnau.
We start on quiet lanes alongside Llyn Trawsfynydd, turning off at Tyn Twll to climb on paths through marshy fields. The ascent steepens as we follow a faint path through heather and bilberries to the little top of Moel Gyrafolen. We continue along the ridge to the west, past the two flat, rock-slab tops of Diffwys & Foel Penolau to reach the trig point on Moel Ysgyfarnogod, the high point of out walk at 623 metres.
From here there are wonderful views over Cardigan Bay, the Lleyn Peninsula and the peaks of Western Snowdonia. Our descent takes us to the little lake of Llyn Ddu, over 530 million year old rock pavements laid down in the Cambrian Period.
A picturesque old miners’ leads past Llyn Eiddew Bach to the Ardudwy Way which we follow to reach the top of a minor road.
Soon we turn off the lane on a path through woodland to reach Talsarnau, where there may be time for refreshments before the bus/train return journey.
This is a group grade B+ linear walk. Please contact the leader if you would like to join it.
The start time may change, depending on the current bus timetables.
Current start time is 9.30am, estimated finish time is 4pm.
The starting place is at the junction of the A470 and minor road south of Llyn Trawsfynydd (Grid Ref: SH710345).
Contact the leader for public transport options.
The start of the walk is timed to fit in with the arrival of the T2 bus from Dolgellau.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
The walk will finish in Talsarnau village (Grid Ref: SH611360, postcode: LL47 6UB)
The walk covers a distance of 10.5 miles / 16.9 kilometres and is a national grade strenuous walk.
Contact walk leader Dave Taylor on 01970 828815 or 07831 735208.
For further information on all walks, please visit www.meiriommyddramblers.org.uk.