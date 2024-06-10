We start on quiet lanes alongside Llyn Trawsfynydd, turning off at Tyn Twll to climb on paths through marshy fields. The ascent steepens as we follow a faint path through heather and bilberries to the little top of Moel Gyrafolen. We continue along the ridge to the west, past the two flat, rock-slab tops of Diffwys & Foel Penolau to reach the trig point on Moel Ysgyfarnogod, the high point of out walk at 623 metres.