On Monday, 8 July, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Cwm Cywarch and Hengwm.
Deep in the hills to the north of Dinas Mawddwy two contrasting valleys, Cwm Hengwm and Cwm Cywarch, provide gateways to the Aran range. This walk explores the two valleys and the area between them, enjoying spectacular and ever-changing views.
We start by climbing up through Cwm Hengwm on a gently rising path raking across the grassy hillside. Emerging at the head of the valley, the climb continues over Drysgol (745m) to the RAF memorial cairn on Drws Bach. Rather than continuing to the main Aran ridge, we now head across to join a path along a fence line, descending gradually to reach the top of Cwm Cywarch. Here we turn to head into the valley and follow a steep, rocky path down beside a small stream. The gradient eventually eases leaving us with a short stroll back to the start.
This is a group grade B+ circular walk.
Please contact leader in case of bad weather.
Start time, 10.30am, estimated finish time, 4.30pm.
Start at the car park at end of Cwm Cywarch lane (Grid Ref: SH852188).
Start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
The walk is 7 miles / 11.3 kilometres, national grade, strenuous, with an ascent of 2592 feet / 790 metres.
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893.
On Friday, 12th July, they tackle Allt-fawr and upper Lledr Valley.
Above the devastation of the Blaenau Ffestiniog quarries is a ridge of hills, reaching to a height of nearly 700 metres.
In contrast, on the other side of the ridge lies the beautiful, secluded Lledr Valley, running down towards Dolwyddelan, with the castle and the shapely peak of Moel Siabod in the distance.
Today’s walk follows an easy quarry track gently downhill into the Lledr Valley.
Leaving the track we pass the remains of quarry buildings, making our way above a narrow gorge and climbing up on faint paths and over rough ground through the higher reaches of valley.
Eventually we reach the ridge which we follow over Moel Druman and Allt Fawr, with extensive views in all directions. Our path levels out for a while as we continue, overlooking the town and its quarry workings. Passing the little lake of Llyn Dyrnogydd, we descend the steep grassy slopes beyond to return to the start.
This is a group grade B circular 8 mile / 12.9 kilometre walk.
Please phone the leader if you would like to join this walk.
Start time, 10am, estimated finish time, 4.30pm.
Start at Crimea Pass car park on A470, north of Blaenau Ffestiniog (Grid Ref: SH701489).
This is a national grade strenuous walk with an ascent of 2133 feet / 650 metres.
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information.