On Thursday, 18 July Meirionnydd Ramblers take on the Arans from Rhydymain.
At 905 metres, Aran Fawddwy is the highest peak in southern Snowdonia, outstripping its more famous neighbour, Cadair Idris, by some 12 metres.
Despite this, it doesn’t attract the crowds which flock to Cadair Idris and provides a much quieter option for an exhilarating mountain walk.
Our route today is a linear one, starting from Rhydymain and heading up the western flanks of the mountain. Reaching the main ridge, our path climbs quite steeply to the rocky summit of Aran Fawddwy and its trig point, from where there are amazing views over to the more distant mountains and down to the little lake of Craiglyn Dyfi far below.
To the north the next summit, Aran Benllyn (885m), rather more than a mile away across a broad plateau, beckons us onwards. From here we continue along the north ridge, gradually descending to reach the end of our walk in the village of Llanuwchllyn.
This is a Group grade A linear walk.
Please contact the leader in case of bad weather.
The start time is 10.10am and the estimated finish time is 5.30pm.
The starting place is Llanuwchllyn Pont y Pandy car park. Walk to the main road for the 10.30am bus to Rhydymain, Grid Ref: SH879297 (Confirm time online or with leader).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Finish at Llanuwchllyn car park at approximately 5.30pm (Grid Ref: SH879297, postcode: LL23 7TL).
The distance of the walk is 10 miles / 16.1 kilometres. It is National Grade: Strenuous with an ascent of 3000 feet / 914 metres.
Contact walk leader Adrian on 01341 422893
Please visit our website www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details.