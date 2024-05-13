On Thursday, 16 May, the ramblers will take on Y Foel Goch and Llyn Caseg-fraith.
The Glyderau stretch in a long ridge from Capel Curig in the east to Bethesda in the west, with several rocky summits exceeding 900 metres.
In the summer months these are a magnet for walkers and the paths can be very busy. Today, though, we content ourselves with exploring the somewhat quieter eastern end of the ridge, visiting one of the slightly lesser tops, Y Foel Goch (805 metres).
The ridge rises quite steeply up above Capel Curig on a grassy path through rocky outcrops the gradient easing as we continue along the broad, ridge.
There are a couple of steeper sections on the final 300 metres of the ascent but the effort is rewarded by the spectacular views of the nearby Tryfan and Glyder Fawr. On a small plateau between the three mountains, the little lake of Llyn Caseg-fraith lies just 50 metres below, beckoning us on. For the descent, we head down along a ridge to the NE, eventually joining an easy track which takes us back to the start.
This is a Group grade B circular walk, National Grade: Strenuous with an ascent of 2231 feet / 680 metres.
It starts at 10am and is estimated to finish at 4pm. The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Meet at the car park behind Joe Brown's, Capel Curig (Grid Ref: SH720582, postcode: LL24 0EN).
The car park can be very busy so car sharing is recommended.
The distance is 8.5 miles / 13.7 kilometres.
Please contact walk leader Jacky on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561 to take part in this walk.
Please visit the group’s website, www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information.