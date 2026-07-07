Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) has supported the ninth convoy of vital firefighting equipment to Ukraine.
The convoy, which departed the UK on Monday, 29 June 29, reached the Polish border with Ukraine on Thursday, 2 July, with vehicles and equipment being transferred to Ukrainian partners as part of a coordinated handover process.
Sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and FIRE AID, the convoy was delivered through a coordinated national partnership involving National Resilience, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), UK International Search and Rescue (UK ISAR), and Fire and Rescue Services from across England and Wales.
This latest convoy delivers 21 fire vehicles, including 17 fire engines, and more than 2,300 pieces of essential firefighting equipment, helping to replace critical resources lost during the war.
It brings the total UK contribution since 2022 to 169 vehicles and more than 220,000 pieces of equipment.
Representing MAWWFRS during the convoy was Watch Manager Robert Kershaw, who said: “I am incredibly proud of our Service’s commitment to supporting the charity and in getting vital aid to Ukraine.
“This mission holds a very special place in my heart, as my family hosted a Ukrainian family for a year who we now consider our own.
“Knowing the impact of this conflict firsthand makes me even more grateful to work alongside colleagues who are dedicated to helping Ukrainian emergency services protect lives.”
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 481 fire stations have been destroyed, with a further 106 located in occupied territories, and 1,792 fire vehicles lost. Since the full‑scale invasion began, 122 Firefighters have been killed and 629 injured, with three still in captivity.
The convoy was made up of approximately 80 volunteers from across the UK Fire and Rescue community.
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