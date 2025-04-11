Firefighters in Ceredigion continue to battle one wildfire and have released updates on the others.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire at Ffair Rhos remains active today, Friday, 11 April.
Crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Rhayader, Llanwrtyd Wells, Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells, Llanidloes, Llandovery, Brecon, Presteigne and Newcastle Emlyn Fire Stations were called to reports of a grass fire in the Ffair Rhos area at 5.27pm on Sunday, 6 April.
They faced a grass fire covering approximately 2,500 hectares. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
On 9 April, crews worked in two locations, at Clearwen Dam and Strata Florida. A helicopter shuttled water to help extinguish these areas.
Today, Friday, 11 April, a Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews have worked tirelessly over the last few days utilising wildfire beaters and blowers to prevent further spread of fire. A crew remain on scene to monitor and are using drones to survey the fire spread.
“This incident is ongoing, we ask members of the public to avoid the area.
“Our Joint Fire Control Centre is currently dealing with a high volume of calls relating to grass fires. Please only call 999 if your life or property is in immediate danger.”
Also on Sunday, 6 April, at 12.42pm, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, New Quay, Llandysul, Newtown, Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Brecon, Newcastle Emlyn, Llandrindod Wells, Borth, Tregaron and Lampeter Fire Stations were called to an incident at Cwm Rheidol, Ceredigion.
Crews responded to two seats of fire in the valley and worked tirelessly through the day and night. The terrain is challenging and the crews utilised an All Terrain Vehicle along with assistance from a helicopter.
Crews left the scene at 7.30pm.
Crews returned to the incident near the Tyn Y Fron area on 9 April where the fire had reignited. Crews used wildfire beaters and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and remained on scene.
Crews were in attendance during the evening of Wednesday, 9 April to tackle a reignited 10m fire front. The crews utilised beaters and fogging units to extinguish the fire.
“Hotspots will remain at the scene for a number of days,” the fire service warned.
On Friday, 11 April, the fire service spokesperson said approximately 70 hectares of woodland and grassland had burnt at the site.
“Crews utilised wildfire beaters and blowers, a fogging unit and hose reel jet to fully extinguish the fire as well as a helicopter shuttling water from Cwm Rheidol Dam,” they added.
“Crews left the scene at 8.36am on Friday, 11 April.”
Firefighters were called to an incident near Aberhosan, Machynlleth at 10.46am on Tuesday, 8 April. Crews from Machynlleth Fire Stations attended.
Crews responded to a grass fire and used wildfire beaters and blowers to manage and extinguish the fire.
On 9 April, it was discovered that approximately 10 hectares of grassland had burnt.
Crews carried out full inspection from the original location at Glaslyn Nature Reserve and relocated to Talybont Rhine forestry.
On 10 April, approximately 40 hectares of grassland had burnt. Crews carried out multiple revisits and utilised wildfire beaters and blowers to fully extinguish the fire.
Crews left the scene at 8.27pm that day.