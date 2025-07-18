Live firing will continue in Cardigan Bay next week, the MoD has confirmed.
Residents this week have reported hearing loud booms in the bay as the Cardigan Bay Danger Zone is used to test weapons.
Posting to social media, residents reported hearing 'bombs' and earth tremors that shook their homes.
The bay is used by QinetiQ, who operate the Ministry of Defence Parc Aberporth site in Parcllyn, to test weaponry.
QinetiQ has today released its schedule for next week, which shows the danger area will be active from Monday until Friday.
Monday and Tuesday will see the range active from 2pm until 4pm.
Wednesday to Friday, an area of the bay will be active from 10am until 4pm.
The active area stretches from Aberporth in the south up to Barmouth, with a 15 nautical mile radius.
The Cardigan Bay danger area is used as a military testing and training area, with activities including low flying aircraft, missile evaluation, laser firing and bombing.
Announcements are made over VHF radio at the start and end of activity.
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.
QinetiQ says: "If you are planning a trip into Cardigan Bay, it is recommended for your safety to consult the programme notice and contact Range Control on 01239 813480 or 01239 813760 or VHF Channel 11 or 16 for further advice. "There will be someone available to take your enquiry by one of these contact methods whilst activity is taking place in the Danger Area and between 09:00 to 16:00 on working days.
"If you telephone outside of these hours, please leave a message and your call will be returned on the next working day.
"Please note that the programme is often subject to change at short notice and it may not always be possible to provide an updated schedule on our website and by email.
"Remember for your own safety, and that of others, if you are planning to navigate through the Danger Area at any time, please familiarise yourself with the safety information which can be found on our website, www.aberporth.QinetiQ.com , before entering the Danger Area.
"Any person who finds any metal object, such as projectile, shell or any unidentified explosive object or part of such object should immediately contact the Coastguard VHF Ch.16.
"For your own safety, do not touch or attempt to remove such objects."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.