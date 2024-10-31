A MILITARY veteran will set off from Barmouth on Friday on an epic around the UK challenge that will take more than a year to complete.
Jason Holbrook 48, will leave Barmouth and head south on Friday, 1 November to start a 11,023 mile walk around the coastline of the UK which he anticipates will take him 550 days to complete.
He will be camping as he covers the miles and aims to raise money for mental health charities.
Jason said: "I'm very passionate about this challenge of mine, to be able to raise awareness of mental health issues and to get people talking about it, because that's what's wrong, and it's where I went wrong.
"I will be 'live' so follow me on Tiktok, and if you live near where I'm going to be, come and join me you're more than welcome.
"I suffer with PTSD depression & anxiety & have done for many years now.
"I want to raise awareness to help others and to support charities so they can support families & individuals that's need help.”
To support Jason, visit his fundraising page and you can follow his progress on TikTok by searching @mhmletstalk