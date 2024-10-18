An 18-year-old from Minffordd has won this year's Gwynedd Council’s Coleg Cymraeg scholarship worth £3,000.
The scholarship is given annually to support a student who lives in Gwynedd and chooses to study 100 per cent of their university degree course through the medium of Welsh.
Lois Jones, who was a pupil at Harlech’s Ysgol Ardudwy before going on to achieve her A levels in Welsh, Business and Psychology at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, has won the scholarship to study Welsh at Bangor University.
She said: "I'm the first generation in my family to go to university so receiving this scholarship means a lot to me and my family.
"I would like to pursue a career as a teacher after being inspired by my teachers at school and college.
"Teachers have an important job to be a role model and to inspire the next generation. I hope someday I can inspire young people."
The scholarship was established jointly between Gwynedd Council and the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and is worth £1,000 a year, or £3,000 over three years.
Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the Coleg Cymraeg said: "On behalf of the coleg, I would like to congratulate Lois on winning this year's scholarship and wish her every success in the future studying Welsh at Bangor University.
"I would also like to thank Cyngor Gwynedd for their continued support over the years."
Gwern ap Rhisiart, Head of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Education Department, said: “Congratulations to Lois for securing the Cyngor Gwynedd Scholarship. We would like to wish her the best with her studies and future career.
"Cyngor Gwynedd is proud to support students from the county who are studying and developing their careers through the medium of Welsh. We thank the Coleg Cymraeg for their important work in the field and are pleased to be able to work with them to promote the provision of Welsh-medium higher education."
Go to the Coleg Cymraeg website for further information on how to apply for the scholarship next year. Use the college course search enging to check which courses are eligible for the scholarship.