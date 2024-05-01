Three teenagers missing from Manchester could be in north Wales.
Greater Manchester Police are looking for missing teens Ffion (15), Evelyn (16) and Josh (17).
North Wales Police have shared the appeal, which states Ffion was last seen wearing a black, shiny, padded bomber jacket and light-coloured beige tracksuit bottoms.
Josh was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a light blue t-shirt.
It is unknown what Evelyn was last seen wearing.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police on 101 or 999 quoting log 1207 of 30/04/2024.