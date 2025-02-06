Police are appealing for information to find a missing West Midlands woman who could be in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police have taken to social media in a bid to find the missing 49-year-old.
The social media post says: “We have concerns for a missing person from the West Midlands whom we believe to be in the area of Pwllheli or Criccieth or possibly travelling through mid-Wales.
“Sandra is 49 years old and is 5ft6, slim build, has fair hair and will be wearing a khaki coat.
“Any sightings or information which would assist us in locating her please contact us on 999 or via webchat quoting C016982.
“We note the image is of poor quality but hopefully it will assist in locating her.”