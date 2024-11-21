New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Gwynedd establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fourteen restaurants, cafes or canteens received the top score of five. They are Osteria at Ogof Y Ddraig, Caernarfon, rated on 17 October, Caffi Neis at Parc Menai, rated on 16 October, Age Cymru at Cartref, Bontnewydd, rated 9 October, Cegin Fach, Tywyn, rated 9 October, Caffi`r Bedol at Perthyn, Bethel, rated 8 October, Rivington Holdings Ltd, Tywyn, rated 30 August, Thai Harbwr, Porthmadog, rated on 24 October, Polish Housing Society Ltd at Polish Camp Polish Village, Penrhos, rated on 22 October, Ty Mawr Tearooms at Groeslon Ty Mawr, Llanddeiniolen, rated on 21 October, Marina Bar at Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, rated on 16 October, Spice Bank, Criccieth, rated on 28 October, Henbant Cafe at Fferm Henbant Bach, Clynnog Fawr, rated on 25 October, Caffi De Winton at Gorsaf Drên Ffordd Santes Helen, Caernarfon, rated on 23 October, and China Palace at Granville's Restaurant Granvilles 28 Stryd Fawr, Criccieth, rated on 16 October.
Siop Coffi T H, Porthmadog, got a rating of one after assessment on 25 September.
Ratings have been handed to three pubs, bars or nightclubs.
Y Castell at Gwesty'r Castell, Caernarfon, rated on 8 October, received a five, as did Palace Vaults, Caernarfon, rated on 1 November. Aqua Beach Bar, Llanbedrog, got a four following assessment on 18 September.
Five takeaways received ratings of five-out-of-five. They are Cook's Of Porthmadog at Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, rated on 16 October, Millies at Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, rated on 16 October, Happy Valley at Happy Valley Eldon House Stryd Yr Wyddfa, Penygroes, rated on 14 October, Bangor Chinese & Cantonese Takeaway, Caernarfon, rated on 10 October and Castle Fish And Chip Shop, Criccieth, rated on 8 October.