Fourteen restaurants, cafes or canteens received the top score of five. They are Osteria at Ogof Y Ddraig, Caernarfon, rated on 17 October, Caffi Neis at Parc Menai, rated on 16 October, Age Cymru at Cartref, Bontnewydd, rated 9 October, Cegin Fach, Tywyn, rated 9 October, Caffi`r Bedol at Perthyn, Bethel, rated 8 October, Rivington Holdings Ltd, Tywyn, rated 30 August, Thai Harbwr, Porthmadog, rated on 24 October, Polish Housing Society Ltd at Polish Camp Polish Village, Penrhos, rated on 22 October, Ty Mawr Tearooms at Groeslon Ty Mawr, Llanddeiniolen, rated on 21 October, Marina Bar at Greenacres Caravan Park Main Road, Morfa Bychan, rated on 16 October, Spice Bank, Criccieth, rated on 28 October, Henbant Cafe at Fferm Henbant Bach, Clynnog Fawr, rated on 25 October, Caffi De Winton at Gorsaf Drên Ffordd Santes Helen, Caernarfon, rated on 23 October, and China Palace at Granville's Restaurant Granvilles 28 Stryd Fawr, Criccieth, rated on 16 October.