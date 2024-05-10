The Food Standards Agency have issued more hygiene scores for Gwynedd.
The following restaurants, cafes or canteens received five-out-of-five: Beside the Sea Cafe, Sunnysands Caravan Park, Tal y Bont; Pwllheli Tandoori; Gwynant Ltd, Nant; Gwynant, GM Lounge Bar & Food at Y Banc, Porthmadog; The Lunch Box, Bangor; Promenade Cafe, Barmouth; Beachside Cafe, Barmouth; Belle Vue Cafe, Barmouth; Bradshaw's, Barmouth.
Ty Newydd Campsite Cafe, Uwchmynydd, Slim Chickens, Hafan y Môr, Chwilog, and Bombay Joes Restaurant Ltd, Nefyn, got four.
Curry Scene, Caernarfon, got two.
Anka Turkish Cafe & Bistro, Bangor, got one-out-of-five.
For pubs, bars or nightclubs, Iard Hendre, Bangor, and Tides Inn Dovey Ltd, Aberdyfi, both got five-out-of-five.
Two takeaways also got five-out-of-five. They are Chippy Dre, Tremadog, and Sizzlers Burger Bar, Barmouth.