This year’s Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers ride out has raised £1,300 for charity.
The group’s 13th fundraiser, on Sunday, 23 April, raised the money for Gafael Llaw, supporting children and young people with cancer in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
Over the last 12 years, the ride around Gwynedd has raised £61,500 for local good causes. Last year the bikers donated £5,000 to the local Blood Bikes charity.
Gafael Llaw will use the money to improve the facilities and services for children with cancer.
They provide direct support for Dewi Ward in Ysbyty Gwynedd.
The charity also supports Alder Hey in Liverpool so that high quality facilities and services will be available for children from Gwynedd and Anglesey staying in the hospital.
Eifion Roberts, chairperson of Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers Motorcycle Club, said this year’s event “went brilliantly” with “great weather and great support around the route with people waving and recording us. We had 153 motorbikes with us, which raised over £1,300 for the charity with donations and raffle.”
The group hopes to raise more with its JustGiving page, and more donations still to come in.
“We will also be holding a bingo night at Pwllheli Golf Club in June to raise more for this just cause,” Eifion added.