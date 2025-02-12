North Wales Police Headquarters could move from its long-established, prominent position in Colwyn Bay, according to a crime panel councillor.
Speaking at a Conwy cabinet meeting at Bodlondeb on 11 February, Cllr Louise Emery told councillors police were considering moving from the building at Glan y Don on Abergele Road just off the A55 expressway.
A final decision is yet to be made, but Cllr Emery said: “There is a project underway to consider options for this building, an ageing building, a change of working practices. (They) want an HQ fit for the future, so that’s going to come forward.”
“A wide range of options are being considered.”
The PFI contract for the buildings in St Asaph comes to an end in 2028.