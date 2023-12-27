The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd in Gwynedd has praised the Cambrian News for its work this year.
Liz Saville Roberts praised us for being "a decent local news service". Mrs Saville Roberts is a former reporter.
In a video to the Cambrian News and our readers, the MP said: "Blwyddyn Newydd Dda/Happy New Year.
"It's a really exciting time of year I'm looking forward to 2024 and I know how important it is for you that we keep up the fight for rural services services such as the Air Ambulance and proper fire service cover and also ensure that we have a police presence in our communities.
"I'm also really aware of how important it is that we keep on making sure that connectivity is improving in our communities. It's so important for our rural economy that we have decent broadband and do some mobile signals.
"And finally I want to thank the Cambrian News for carrying on as a decent local news service and I do that as a former local news reporter myself.
"It really is important, perhaps more now than ever, that people can have a local reliable and accountable new service and I know that you do a good job on that. Keep on doing it.
"Blwyddyn Newydd Dda/Happy New Year to everybody." Watch Liz Saville Roberts' video above.