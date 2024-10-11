“We need £1.2 million for NRW to cover this period. Will the ogvernment, will the Deputy First Minister, consider providing that £1.2 million to NRW, either as a loan, or a gift, or some other way, in order to tide them over for this period, so that we can retain those centres and keep them open so that the staff don't leave and so that the centre can operate and then there's an opportunity for community businesses to come together and to take ownership over the next year? And will the Deputy First Minister meet with me and local representatives to discuss that option?”