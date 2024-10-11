Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has repeated his call for the Welsh government to step-in and support efforts to keep the UK’s first, purpose-built mountain biking centre at Coed y Brenin in local hands.
Speaking in a debate on plans by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to close three visitor centres, Mr ap Gwynfor called on Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies to meet local campaigners to discuss a way forward.
Mr ap Gwynfor said had the Welsh government adopted legislation giving local communities priority with the right to buy, then the uncertainty now facing Coed y Brenin wouldn’t have arisen.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said:
“When I was at a public debate meeting with NRW in February, it was said that this was a consultation and that nothing would happen for two or three years. Now, they are looking to make savings of £1.2 million in this financial year, which has led to this crisis.
“So, there's a question: how have we found ourselves in this position, where they must make savings of £13 million with £1.2 million of those savings in these three centres? Why have they been allowed to get to that position?
“There's talk that they are going to put it out to tender, but that won't happen until May, and we have a cliff edge, where the workforce will have gone by April, and, if nobody has taken the place over, despite that there will be a tender, the place will have to close before someone else can actually come to reopen it, possibly in two years' time. That isn't good enough. Once the place has closed, it will be more difficult to reopen. The brand will have lost its value.
“If the Welsh Labour Government had kept its word and adopted legislation giving a community right to buy, then this wouldn't have happened. Local organisations could have made that application to buy. But unfortunately, the Labour Party didn't keep to its manifesto pledges, in two manifestos, and we are in this position where the local community isn't given priority.
“We need £1.2 million for NRW to cover this period. Will the ogvernment, will the Deputy First Minister, consider providing that £1.2 million to NRW, either as a loan, or a gift, or some other way, in order to tide them over for this period, so that we can retain those centres and keep them open so that the staff don't leave and so that the centre can operate and then there's an opportunity for community businesses to come together and to take ownership over the next year? And will the Deputy First Minister meet with me and local representatives to discuss that option?”
Huw Irrance-Davies said Natural Resources Wales have made clear that they are seeking partners who are better placed to provide the retail and the catering services in these centres, and sites will remain open for walking, biking, play areas, car parking, toilet provision and other activities.