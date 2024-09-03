Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor is calling on Welsh and UK governments to resolve a chronic shortage of Creon – a drug used by people with cystic fibrosis to control symptoms and keep their condition in check.
Creon’s supply has been affected by a global shortage caused by a lack of raw ingredients and manufacturing issues, leading to people with CF being forced to ration medication, change their diet, or even go without, putting their health at risk.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “I am extremely concerned to hear that the lives of people living with CF are being put at unnecessary risk because of a limited supply of Creon, putting additional pressure on sufferers and their families.
“People living with CF already face an intense and time-consuming treatment regime simply to keep their condition in check.
“The limited supply of Creon means parents, carers, and people with CF, and many others who rely on this medication, are now spending a significant amount of time trying to source vital medication on top of an intense treatment regimen to stay well.
“This situation is unsustainable.
“I therefore call on the Welsh and UK government to work together to address supply chain issues affecting CF sufferers and the wider number of medicine shortages impacting patients in Wales and the UK.
Cystic Fibrosis Trust Chief Executive David Ramsden said:
“People with cystic fibrosis continue to struggle to source vital pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies (PERTs).
“Some are forced to ration medication, or change their diet, putting their health at significant risk, while others are spending hours phoning or travelling to different pharmacies.
“It’s important anyone who can't get hold of Creon via their pharmacy speaks to their CF team before running out.
“We urge all key stakeholders and Viatris, the company that distributes the medicines, to ensure all actions are taken to address this issue and minimise the impact on people with CF.”
Cystic Fibrosis Trust Trustee Sophie Pierce said: “The Creon shortage is a worrying time for those of us living with CF, it’s a medication vital to maintaining our health and put simply, if we can’t access it our health is going to deteriorate quickly.
“At its best, managing CF is time consuming and requires organisation and routine. Not only is the Creon shortage a worrying time, it is also placing addition time pressures upon us when, for example, we must go round different pharmacies searching for Creon.”