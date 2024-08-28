North Wales MS Llŷr Gruffydd is concerned about the impact “significant” cuts the post-16 education budget could have on the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the area.
Highlighting a cut of nearly £13 million from post-16 education provision and over £7 million from personal learning accounts, he challenged Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, on the issue.
He said: “We know cultivating a skilled workforce helps create a prosperous, resilient Wales, which are some of our well-being goals. But also providing robust support systems integrated into educational settings can help with mental and physical health as well, and a healthier Wales is another one of those goals.
“So how did the Government consider those wider societal impacts when you introduced the recent cuts to budgets for post-16 education funding?
Lynne Neagle said reductions to the post-16 provision budget expenditure have, wherever possible, “been directed so as not to impact learners.”
But Mr Gruffydd said the cuts “are bound to have a negative impact on young people in north Wales”.
“If the Welsh Government truly cares about the wellbeing of future generations it must ensure that it provides adequate resources to support their needs and aspirations,” he added.