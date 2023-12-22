Proceeds from a summer concert have been donated to DASH Ceredigion.
The charity, which provides support to disabled children and their families, was chosen as the beneficiary of the multi-school fundraiser held earlier this year.
Rotary in Cardigan Bay members along with Mrs Lloyd-Hughes, headteacher of Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron, and some of the children involved presented Ben Freeman, manager of DASH with a cheque for £200.
Organisers of the concert would like to thank everyone who helped in the smooth running of the event.
Have you been raising money for a good cause? Do you have news, photos and videos to share? Send them to [email protected]