No further action is to be taken against a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Llanidloes last year.
Natalie Dean, 34, from Ford, near Shrewsbury, was found in the water outside Llanidloes on 28 May last year.
Following her death, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
More than a year after her death, police have confirmed that the murder investigation has now been dropped.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The investigation is now complete.
“In this matter no further action will be taken against the man arrested.
“As such this investigation will be referred to His Majesty’s Coroner for Powys.”
Following her death, Natalie Dean’s family said: "We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean, and she will be missed by us all.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.
"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.
"As a family, we encourage members of the public to support the police and contact if you have any information of relevance."