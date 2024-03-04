Porthmadog Maritime Museum is appealing for volunteers to safeguard its future.
In 1982 a charity was established to take over the private museum in Porthmadog run by Robin Kyffin on board the old trading ketch “Garlandstone”, an anonymous bequest enabled the charity to set up a new museum in the old slate shed at Oakley wharf.
Local volunteers, prominent maritime historians and Gwynedd Council made gathered artefacts and created displays that told the story of the maritime history and traditions of the district.
The museum closed for a short time but interest was generated during the celebrations for the anniversary of building the Cob in 2012 and a call put out for volunteers to reopen the museum. Since then maintenance, repairs and revamping has been carried out by a group of volunteers.
Now a fresh band of enthusiasts need to get involved to safeguard the important museum and pass on to future generations the story of Porthmadog and the sea.
To volunteer or manage the museum, contact secretary Robert Dafydd Cadwalader at [email protected] / 07866633927.