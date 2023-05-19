On 3 June, there will be two opportunities to see a dance inspired by the Portalis project at 3pm and 6pm. The dance collective Sandpaper & Mash, made up of dancers Friederike Anna Zinn and Alexandra Bierlaire and featured in the video above, explore the journey of migration between Wales and Ireland taking experiences from personal stories of travelling round Europe. Finding the curiosity in moving, seeing and settling within today's society, the dance reminisces on the same journey that our ancestors took over thousands of decades.