The programme got off to a splendid start with a bravura performance by Bala-based 19-year-old Gruffydd ab Owain of Chopin's Heroic Polonaise. Gruffydd has already had success in the National Eisteddfod, is in demand as an accompanist and is studying for a diploma in accompaniment. He later revealed how his club award had recently enabled him to have a master session with Richard Ormerod (a past soloist in Dolgellau) and gave a fine performance of the piece they'd worked on, Ante el Escorial by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, vividly evoking that forbidding palace.