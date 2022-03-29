Mysterious coastal rumbling explained

Live firing will take place out in the bay until 10pm this evening ( Cambrian News/QinetiQ )

People living along Cardigan Bay have reported hearing rumbling noises out to sea.

Several residents in Aberystwyth reported hearing ‘weird booming/rumbling sounds’ on Monday evening.

The noise is due to a live firing exercise being conducted out in Cardigan Bay from the QinetiQ test site in Parcllyn near Aberporth.

Live firing is set to take place all week up until 10pm with a warning that some illuminated rounds will be fired that may give the appearance of distress flares.

The live firing timetable for Cardigan Bay this week ( QinetiQ ) ( QinetiQ )

A large section of Cardigan Bay is a military testing and training area with missile and firing test being conducted by MOD Aberporthm operated by QinetiQ.

Mariners are advised that announcements are made over VHF radio at the start and end of each test.