Aberporth Village Hall Committee has secured a fuel poverty grant from National Grid Electricity Distribution to set up a warm space for residents in one of its buildings.
The project includes a community fridge, recycled clothes rail, community garden and a “digi club” designed to help people learn how to use technology.
The £10,000 grant for Aberporth Village Hall has come from National Grid’s £5 million Community Matters Fund which is supporting more than 700 local groups across the South Wales, the Midlands and South West England to fight fuel poverty this winter.
The grant will support the installation of solar panels and a new boiler system at its secondary community building Canolfan Dyffryn, ensuring the hall's energy efficiency and keeping it running for years to come.
The building welcomes all members of the community but is especially focused on tackling poverty and social exclusion, giving people facing isolation much-needed help over the winter.
Sue Lewis, project officer for the Aberporth Village Hall Committee, said: “While our new £1.35m village hall is being built to the latest energy efficiency standards, Canolfan Dyffryn desperately needs some upgrading. We are delighted that the grant from the National Grid Community Fund will make a real difference to running the centre efficiently."
Chris Hayton, Director of Corporate Affairs at National Grid, said: "Unfortunately, we know that many people will struggle to keep their homes warm this winter.
"At a time when addressing fuel poverty has never been more critical, our Community Matters Fund will support local groups to deliver help where it’s most needed.
"We're looking forward to working with community groups like Aberporth Village Hall to create positive change and to seeing the results of their hard work.”