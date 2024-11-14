Eryri National Park Authority will stop using Snowdonia in its logo.
Eryri National Park Chief Executive Jonathan Cawley said: “The shift to using only ‘Eryri’ in the logo reflects our dedication to the cultural heritage of the region and the values of the Welsh language.
“This updated branding will strengthen the park’s identity and reinforce the authority’s role in celebrating the unique heritage of the area. A phased approach will see the new logo introduced across signage, vehicles, interpretation panels, uniforms—and digital platforms.