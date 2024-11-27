A Nefyn craft brewery has been granted permission to expand operations in Gwynedd.
Council planners approved with conditions a full application by Cwrw Llŷn to develop a new bar.
The brewery is at Parc Eithin.
Planners agreed on 21 November to a full application for “an extension to the existing brewery to provide an additional ancillary bar and external alterations to the landscaping”.
The application was made by Euron Griffiths of Cwrw Llŷn through agent Mari Evans of Saer Architects.
The brewery and bar employs six full-time and five part time staff.
Among conditions applied to the permission, planners insist “the proposed external finish of the extension and any external alterations should match that of the existing building in both colour and texture”.
The plans must also be carried out in “strict conformity” with policies and must start “no later than five years”.
It was also a condition that “no development shall take place until a scheme for biodiversity enhancement has been submitted to and agreed in writing by the local planning authority”.
The plans also describe the brewery’s use as Class: A3 – for food and drink, and listed the start times for the business to run Monday to Friday, from 8.30am until 9pm, and on Saturdays a start time of 1pm, ending at 9pm.
The planners had also encouraged the applicants to heed comments made by Welsh Water.
It had added a condition that “no surface water from any increase in the roof area of the building /or impermeable surfaces within its curtilage shall be allowed to drain directly or indirectly to the public sewerage system”.
The reason given was to “prevent hydraulic overloading of the public sewerage system, to protect the health and safety of existing residents and ensure no pollution of or detriment to the environment”.