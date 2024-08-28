Police are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage to children’s nursery equipment.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said: “We are appealing for information following the report of Youths causing Damage to a Wooden Playhouse at Cylch Meithrin, Ysgol Gynradd Nefyn around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, 25 August 2024.
“If you have any information or CCTV/Ring door bell that would be able to assist us with our enquiries please contact 101, or via the website and using the reference 24000737418.”