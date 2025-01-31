Police are appealing for information after public toilets in Nefyn were damaged.
The appeal follows the reported criminal damage of the public toilets situated on Beach Road in the Gwynedd town.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are appealing for information about some damage that has been caused to the public toilets on Beach Road, Nefyn.
“This happened sometime between the 22nd and 29th of January 2025.
“We’re particularly appealing for information about CCTV footage or if any persons were sighted acting suspiciously around the toilets within this time frame.
“Anyone with information should contact NWP by telephone using our non-emergency line - 101 - or via our website using the webchat facility and quote reference (25000081456).”