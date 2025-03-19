A former Spar “in urgent need of repairs” at the centre of a village in Gwynedd could be given a new lease of life.
A planning application has been submitted to Gwynedd Council asking for permission to develop the former Glynllifon Stores on the High Street in Nefyn into three separate units. The units would include a shop, a café and a chip shop. The application also asks about making “internal alterations to (two) flats above”.
The application to Gwynedd Council has been made by Alan Rowlands through the agent Gwyn Pritchard of Ty Newydd Cyf.
The building in Nefyn has seen a number of uses over the years, including being used as a Spar shop. It is currently empty and in “urgent need of repair”.
The application also noted that “the premises are located within a conservation area and are adjacent to a number of similar properties that incorporate ground floor commercial premises”.
“This proposal seeks to change the use of the large shop to three separate units – shop, café and fish and chip shop,” the application adds.
“All existing vehicular and servicing arrangements would also remain as existing.”
The application also says that the proposal “seeks to enhance the existing use of the unit in the town centre thus making effective and efficient use of
an existing resource”.
“The location of the unit in the town centre also means that those visiting would be able to do so by a choice of different means of transport, bus and car thus supporting overall objectives of sustainable development.
“The proposed change of use is also in a location where one trip can serve more than one purpose again contributing to wider sustainability objectives.”
The details of the application will be considered and heard by Gwynedd Council planning committee members.