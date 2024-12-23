“The Priority Service Register offers extra support to our customers who need it most and is available to people aged over 60, those with special communication needs or dependent on electricity for home or medical care, have a child under five years old, have a chronic illness or feel they require a little extra help. To be added to the register we would encourage people to visit SP Energy Networks website or call our PSR team to add or update any family or household details on 0330 10 10 167.