Scottish Power is urging people to register/add themselves to the Priority Services Register (PSR) to ensure resources can be directed at those who need support in extreme weather.
It follows criticism from Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mr ap Gwynfor who said there were significant discrepancies and inaccuracies in the information provided to local authorities to enable them to meet the needs of vulnerable people during Storm Darragh.
Mr ap Gwynfor’s calls for updates to the PSR have been echoed by MP Liz Saville Roberts who also voiced concerns that people recently discharged from hospital are not included on the priority register, with no direct line of contact between BCUHB and Scottish Power.
The politicians were told that the list provided by Scottish Power to local authorities included the names of people who have long been deceased.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “In Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Scottish Power is responsible for the energy infrastructure. They like others are stakeholders in the Priority Service List, and this is crucial to know who the vulnerable people are and who need to be prioritised.
“But the experience of storm Darragh shows that the PSR list hasn't been updated, as I understand it, once again. People were phoned who'd been dead for months.
“This list is crucially important to channel the right resources and to prioritise work. So, can I ask the Cabinet Secretary to contact the PSR and to work with them to ensure that the list is updated more regularly?
Liz Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor added: “We must first acknowledge the efforts of Scottish Power engineers who have worked tirelessly to restore power to communities across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, in very challenging circumstances.
“Cyngor Gwynedd have raised concerns with us about the accuracy and completeness of the Priority Service Register.
“We understand that people can update themselves on the register, and that Scottish Power also works with partner organisations to maintain it; We understand that General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) must be respected.
“The Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency’s population is characterised by an older demographic, including considerable numbers of people who move here upon retirement and thus often do not have family members living nearby.
“We would therefore urge that we learn from the experience of Storm Darragh and plan to ensure that the register is as comprehensive and up to date as possible.
“It especially concerns us that people recently discharged from hospital are not included, and that Scottish Power do not presently have a direct line of contact with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to this effect.
“We have sought assurances from Scottish Power that steps will now be taken to address this pressing issue so that the correct information is distributed to frontline support agencies in the future.”
A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “We run regular campaigns encouraging our customers to register or to provide updated details on our Priority Service Register and we will always look for ways to improve the service.
“The Priority Service Register offers extra support to our customers who need it most and is available to people aged over 60, those with special communication needs or dependent on electricity for home or medical care, have a child under five years old, have a chronic illness or feel they require a little extra help. To be added to the register we would encourage people to visit SP Energy Networks website or call our PSR team to add or update any family or household details on 0330 10 10 167.
“Storm Darragh brought winds of over 90mph to SP Manweb, our network that covers north and mid-Wales, with 171,580 customers affected by these hurricane-speed winds.
“During the storm our teams proactively contacted 68,000 customers on our Priority Services Register and issued 148,500 SMS and voice alerts to keep customers informed as much as possible.
“We were also able to meet directly with Liz Saville Roberts MP and the office of Mabon ap Gwynfor MS during the storm to provide them with an update on the work of the teams restoring power in their constituency and across North and Mid Wales.”